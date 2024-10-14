Ancient civilizations: Exploring earliest human settlements

Lifestyle
Claims are made about the world's ancient civilizations. However, according to current evidence, proof of human civilization has been found in Ethiopia 200,000 years ago
The oldest evidence of human civilization has been found here. Approximately 200,000-year-old human skeletons have been found here. It is considered the oldest settlement
China's Jiahu civilization is believed to be from 7000 BC. Evidence of the beginning of writing and music is also found in this culture
With a civilization of approximately 7,000 years ago, Egypt is also counted among the most ancient countries. The pyramids, the mummies preserved in them
Human settlement in ancient Greece is also believed to be from 1200 BC. The people here gave a new direction not only to art but also to science and philosophy
Iran was considered the center of ancient Persian civilization. Ancient civilizations like the Persian Empire and Jiroft culture were found here
The ancient name of Iraq is Mesopotamia. According to evidence, Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations were born here. Settlements here are believed to be from around 3500 BC
Israel's history is believed to be from around 1200 BC. Apart from Jewish civilization, there are also ancient and prominent religious sites of Christianity and Islam here
The ancient settlements here are believed to be from 7200 BC. Evidence of pottery and ancient human figurines has also been found here
Sudan, which has suffered from famine, had an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. The Kushite Empire and Nubian civilization arose here
The Indus Valley Civilization (3000 BC) is considered one of the earliest here. The Vedas emerged during the Vedic period (1500-500 BC)