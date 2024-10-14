Lifestyle

Hard Water and Hair Fall: Know causes and how to prevent it

Hair fall due to contaminated water

Hair fall can be caused not only by unhealthy food and health problems but also by contaminated water.

Makes hair lifeless

If your hair is dry and lifeless, the high magnesium and calcium content in your tap water could be the reason.

Reduces hair moisture

High mineral content in water can reduce hair moisture, leading to dryness. Using filtered water can help.

1. Avoid frequent hair washes

Shampooing and vigorously rubbing your hair daily can also lead to hair fall. Experts recommend washing hair only 2-3 times a week.

2. Protect hair from heat

Excessive heat can damage hair protein structure, causing split ends and hair fall.

3. Nutritious diet for hair

Consume foods rich in zinc, biotin, iron, and vitamin E for stronger, longer hair and reduced hair fall.

