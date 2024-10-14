Hard Water and Hair Fall: Know causes and how to prevent it

Lifestyle
Hair fall can be caused not only by unhealthy food and health problems but also by contaminated water.
If your hair is dry and lifeless, the high magnesium and calcium content in your tap water could be the reason.
High mineral content in water can reduce hair moisture, leading to dryness. Using filtered water can help.
Shampooing and vigorously rubbing your hair daily can also lead to hair fall. Experts recommend washing hair only 2-3 times a week.
Excessive heat can damage hair protein structure, causing split ends and hair fall.
Consume foods rich in zinc, biotin, iron, and vitamin E for stronger, longer hair and reduced hair fall.