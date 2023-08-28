7 foods that might trigger hair loss

Lifestyle
Sugary foods and beverages should be consumed in moderation to support overall health, including hair health.
Processed foods often lack essential nutrients. These foods are typically high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and salt, which may negatively affect hair growth.
Fast food and fried foods are often high in unhealthy fats and lack nutrients necessary for healthy hair. A diet rich in these foods may contribute to inflammation and hair fall.
Excessive alcohol consumption can dehydrate the body, including the scalp. Dehydrated hair follicles are more prone to breakage and hair fall.
Excessive consumption can lead to dehydration, potentially affecting hair health. Balancing your caffeine intake with water consumption is crucial.
While vitamin A is essential for hair health, excessive intake from supplements or animal-based sources can lead to hair loss. Focus on a balanced intake.
Inadequate protein intake can lead to weak and brittle hair. Diets severely lacking in protein might cause hair to become thin and prone to falling out.