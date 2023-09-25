Lifestyle

25-Sep-2023, 02:13:33 pm

Earth to Mars: 9 planets and origin of their names

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, named after Roman or Greek deities based on characteristics. Pluto, once the ninth, also had a mythological namesake

Mercury

Named after Roman god Mercury, the messenger of the gods due to its swift orbit around the sun, resembling the god's agility

Venus

Named after Roman goddess Venus, the deity of love and beauty, as it shines brilliantly in the morning and evening skies

Earth

The only planet not named after mythology; "Earth" comes from Old English "eorthe," meaning ground or soil

Mars

Named after the Roman god of war due to its reddish appearance resembling blood, associated with conflict

Jupiter

Named after Roman king of gods, Jupiter, known for its massive size and prominence in the night sky

Saturn

Named after Roman god Saturn, linked to agriculture. Its iconic rings, discovered later, add to its intrigue

Uranus

Named after Greek god Uranus, the sky god, following the tradition of Roman gods for other planets

Neptune

Named after Roman god Neptune, ruler of the seas, due to its deep blue color and the planet's association with water

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Named after Roman god Pluto, god of the underworld, symbolizing its distance from the sun and mysterious nature. Reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006

