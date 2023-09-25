Lifestyle

Deccan Odyssey to Maharajas' Express: 5 luxurious trains in India

Image credits: Instagram

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

This train traverses Rajasthan and other parts of North India. Ticket prices range between Rs 3 lakh to 7 lakh per head.

Image credits: Instagram/railmailexpress

Golden Chariot

This luxury train explores the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu. It offers two distinct itineraries, the Pride of the South & the Southern Splendor.

Image credits: Golden Chariot

Maharajas' Express

It is often touted as the "world's leading luxury train". It offers several itineraries including the Indian Panorama, Treasures of India, and Heritage of India.

Image credits: Maharajas' Express

Palace on Wheels

It is one of India's most iconic luxury trains. It offers a week-long journey through Rajasthan and other parts of North India.

Image credits: thepalaceonwheels.com

Deccan Odyssey

This luxury train explores the Deccan Plateau and other regions of India. It offers several journeys, such as the Maharashtra Splendor and the Indian Odyssey.

Image credits: our own
