25-Sep-2023, 03:07:04 pm
How to grow your hair with rice water
Image credits: our own
Rinse the rice thoroughly to remove impurities
Image credits: our own
Soak the rice for overnight
Image credits: our own
Strain the water into a spray bottles or container
Image credits: Getty
Apply the water directly to your scalp using spray bottles
Image credits: Getty
Massage it for 5-10 minutes and leave for 30 minutes
Image credits: Getty
Wash the hair with mild shampoo
Image credits: Getty
Use this trick once or twice a week for better results
Image credits: Getty
