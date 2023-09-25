Lifestyle

25-Sep-2023, 03:07:04 pm

How to grow your hair with rice water

Image credits: our own

Rinse the rice thoroughly to remove impurities

Image credits: our own

Soak the rice for overnight

Image credits: our own

Strain the water into a spray bottles or container

Image credits: Getty

Apply the water directly to your scalp using spray bottles

Image credits: Getty

Massage it for 5-10 minutes and leave for 30 minutes

Image credits: Getty

Wash the hair with mild shampoo

Image credits: Getty

Use this trick once or twice a week for better results

Image credits: Getty
