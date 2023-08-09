7 essential tips to quit smoking today

Lifestyle
Choose a specific date to quit smoking and mark it on your calendar. This commitment helps mentally prepare you for the transition.
Identify situations, places, or emotions that trigger your urge to smoke. Being aware of triggers can help you develop strategies to cope without cigarettes.
Replace smoking with healthier alternatives like chewing sugar-free gum, snacking on veggies, or engaging in physical activities.
Inform friends, family, and coworkers about your decision to quit. Their support can provide encouragement and accountability.
Regular physical activity not only distracts you from cravings but also releases endorphins that improve your mood.
Alcohol often goes hand-in-hand with smoking. Avoid situations where you might be tempted to smoke, especially when drinking.
Consider using nicotine gum, patches, lozenges, or inhalers as part of a gradual quitting process. These therapies can help manage withdrawal symptoms.
Reward yourself for achieving milestones like one day, one week, or one month smoke-free.