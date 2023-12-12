Lifestyle

7 essential nutrients for hair growth and their sources

Explore seven vital nutrients that stimulate strong hair growth, accompanied by a food source rich in each of these essential elements.

Zinc

Pumpkin seeds, rich in zinc, play a vital role in maintaining hair strength and preventing hair loss.

Protein

Chicken breast, a protein powerhouse, provides the necessary amino acids for strong, resilient hair strands.

Vitamin A

Carrots, teeming with vitamin A, aid in the production of sebum, keeping your scalp moisturized and promoting hair growth.

Iron

Spinach is an iron-rich green that enhances blood circulation, ensuring oxygen and nutrients reach hair follicles.

Vitamin E

Almonds, packed with vitamin E, protect hair from oxidative stress, promoting a healthy scalp environment.

Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Fish oil is a rich source of omega-3s, fostering a nourished scalp that supports hair growth and prevents dryness.

Biotin

Biotin, essential for hair strength, is abundant in eggs. Incorporate this B-vitamin for shiny, resilient strands.

