7 effective ways to reduce your caffeine intake

Lifestyle
Start by gradually reducing your caffeine intake. Sudden withdrawal can lead to headaches and irritability. Slowly replace caffeinated beverages with decaffeinated alternatives.
Be mindful of hidden sources of caffeine. Some over-the-counter medications, energy drinks, and even chocolate contain caffeine. Check product labels to stay informed.
Replace caffeinated beverages with water, herbal teas, or caffeine-free options. Staying hydrated can help reduce cravings for caffeinated drinks.
If you're accustomed to multiple coffee breaks throughout the day, reduce them gradually. Instead of having coffee every hour, schedule breaks every few hours.
Decaffeinated coffee and herbal teas offer the comfort of a warm beverage without the caffeine. Explore different herbal tea flavors to find enjoyable alternatives.
Establish a time in the day when you'll stop consuming caffeine. This can help prevent caffeine-induced sleep disturbances.
If you're not ready to eliminate caffeine completely, reduce portion sizes. Choose a smaller cup or mug for your caffeinated beverages.