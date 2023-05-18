Lifestyle

7 beauty filter apps for perfect Instagram photos

Beauty filters are part and parcel of Instagram posts and stories. These 7 filter apps will help you edit your Instagram photos with ease.

Retrica

It offers over 193 unique filters and effects. You can get a nice vintage camera effect with this app.
 

Camera360

This app is all about delivering the highest-quality photos. It has smart face recognition, so filters, stickers, and other tools can be used interactively.

Picsart

It’s an all-in-one creative platform. It makes your whole photo editing experience better. 

Beauty Plus

This app lets you instantly enhance your photos without having to do manual edits. One can also adjust other areas of their photos with the height, slim, and reshape tools.
 

YouCam Makeup

You can apply numerous makeup looks with one tap and customize that look.
 

AirBrush

With real-time editing tools, this app lets you enhance your features before taking a picture.
 

FaceTune

Like AirBrush, this app has a live filter that helps you add makeup in real-time.
 

