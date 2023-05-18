7 beauty filter apps for perfect Instagram photos

Lifestyle
Beauty filters are part and parcel of Instagram posts and stories. These 7 filter apps will help you edit your Instagram photos with ease.
It offers over 193 unique filters and effects. You can get a nice vintage camera effect with this app.
This app is all about delivering the highest-quality photos. It has smart face recognition, so filters, stickers, and other tools can be used interactively.
It’s an all-in-one creative platform. It makes your whole photo editing experience better.
This app lets you instantly enhance your photos without having to do manual edits. One can also adjust other areas of their photos with the height, slim, and reshape tools.
You can apply numerous makeup looks with one tap and customize that look.
With real-time editing tools, this app lets you enhance your features before taking a picture.
Like AirBrush, this app has a live filter that helps you add makeup in real-time.