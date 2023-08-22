Lifestyle

Onam 2023: 7 MUST try jaggery-based sweet dishes of Kerala

This Onam try out these tasty jaggery-based sweets of Kerala to immerse in the culinary experience. Jaggery is known as 'Sharkkara' in Malayalam. 

Image credits: YouTube

Sharkara Varatti

A crispy snack with a sweet twist, Sharkara Varatti involves frying ripe plantains in jaggery syrup until they caramelize, resulting in banana chips coated in a rich, sweet glaze.

Image credits: YouTube

Sharkkara Payasam

A quintessential Onam dessert, Payasam is a creamy rice pudding simmered with jaggery, coconut milk, and fragrant spices.

Image credits: YouTube

Kumbilappam

Kumbilappam, a traditional Kerala dessert, features a blend of ripe bananas, jaggery, grated coconut, and spices encased in fresh bay leaves before being steamed.

Image credits: YouTube

Kozhukkatta

Kozhukatta, a traditional South Indian dumpling, features a soft rice flour shell filled with a mixture of jaggery and grated coconut. It is sometimes stuffed with sugar as well. 

Image credits: YouTube

Unniyappam

Unniyappam is a beloved Kerala snack made from a batter of ripe bananas, jaggery, and rice flour, fried to golden-brown perfection. It is both crispy and soft.

Image credits: YouTube

Ela Ada

This aromatic snack embodies the perfect harmony of sweet and savory flavors, wrapped in a delicate green banana leaf.

Image credits: YouTube

Neyyappam

Ripe bananas and jaggery combine to create a rich, sweet batter that's fried to golden perfection. The batter for Neyyappam and Unniyappam are finitely similar.

Image credits: YouTube
