7 EASY steps to wear a nauvari saree perfectly

Choosing right Nauvari saree is essential for achieving Maharashtrian traditional look. Cotton sarees are preferred for Nauvari draping, but chiffon and silk are suitable.
Tuck the end of the saree into the petticoat on your left waist. Now wrap the saree all around. Then bring the saree around your back to the right side and then to the front.
Make about 5-7 pleats from the left side portion and tuck them. Wrap other end from the back to right shoulder. Bring remaining fabric between legs and tuck it at the back.
Make sure the pleats are not too tight or too loose. The front drape border should be visible. Gather the pleats and tuck them to the left of your navel.
Now make five to six pleats in the open portion on the right side and tuck them in the middle. Also, makepleats on the pallu and secure the pleated end with a safety pin.
Bring the pallu to the front, take it out from behind, and drape it over your left shoulder. Adjust the pallu so that it lies flat and covers the front portion of your blouse.
With this, your Maharashtrian Nauvari saree look, which gives a traditional and modern look, is ready. You must try this on this Ganesh Chaturthi.