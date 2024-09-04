Lifestyle

Sundarbans to Bangalore: 6 Indian cities with most animal attacks

Image credits: Freepik

Sundarbans

Known for tiger attacks, with a large population of Bengal tigers.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bangalore

Has seen stray dog attacks, including a fatal attack on two children in 2007.

Image credits: Getty

Meerut

Experienced stray dog attacks in 2009, resulting in child fatalities.

Image credits: social media

Delhi

Has seen stray dog attacks, including a fatal attack on a seven-year-old boy in 2015.

Image credits: social media

Kerala

Has experienced stray dog attacks, including a fatal attack on a 65-year-old woman in 2016.

Image credits: social media

Hyderabad

Hyderabad saw a stray dog attack in 2023, where three stray dogs fatally attacked a four-year-old boy.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One