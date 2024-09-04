Teachers Day 2024: 6 ways to build a good teacher-student bond

Lifestyle
Take the time to learn about your student's interests, hobbies, and goals. This helps to establish a personal connection and shows you care.
Encourage students to ask questions and seek help when needed. Be accessible and responsive to their concerns.
Maintain eye contact, smile, and use open and welcoming nonverbal cues to create a supportive learning environment.
Encourage students to view challenges as opportunities for growth and learning. Emphasize effort and progress over grades and achievement.
Be patient and compassionate when students struggle or face difficulties. Offer support and resources to help them overcome obstacles.
Acknowledge and celebrate students' achievements and progress, no matter how small. This helps build trust and reinforces a positive relationship.