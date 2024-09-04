Lifestyle

Ponmudi to Kuttanad: 7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam vacation

Ponmudi

Near the state capital, Ponmudi is renowned for its tropical rainforests, with Eco Point and Golden Valley being its key attractions.
 

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Discover the majestic Athirappilly Waterfalls, often called the "Niagara of India." Enjoy the lush greenery and the serene ambiance of Kerala’s most iconic natural wonders.
 

Munnar

Explore the enchanting tea gardens of Munnar. With its rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, Munnar is perfect for a relaxing retreat.

Kuttanad Houseboat

Kuttanad houseboats with wooden hulls and thatched roofs. The houseboats range from one-room non-AC ones to large vessels equipped with 100-seater conference halls. 

Kochi

Visit the vibrant city of Kochi, known for its historic Fort Kochi area, charming Chinese fishing nets, and the eclectic blend of cultures.

Gavi

Gavi is a small village located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, India. It is known for its natural beauty, with forests, hills, and wildlife. 

Silent Valley, Palakkad

Silent Valley has a unique evergreen forest ecosystem, with a wide variety of flora and fauna. Visitors can trek through the forest, exploring the valley and its unique ecosystem.

