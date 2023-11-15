Lifestyle

7 different types of salts and their uses

Image credits: Pexels

Table Salt (Sodium Chloride):

Commonly used for everyday cooking, it is the most basic form of salt.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Black Salt (Kala Namak):

Adds a distinctive sulfuric taste to Indian dishes.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Himalayan Pink Salt:

Mined from the Himalayan mountains, featuring trace minerals.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Sea Salt:

Harvested from seawater, available in different textures and colors.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Rock Salt (Sendha Namak):

Used during religious fasting (Vrat) in India, it is a type of mineral salt.


 

Image credits: Pexels

Kosher Salt:

Ideal for brining meats, like poultry or pork, as the larger crystals help in the absorption of flavors and moisture.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Iodized Salt:

Table salt fortified with iodine, addressing iodine deficiency issues.
 

Image credits: Pexels
