7 Air-Purifying indoor plants you should have

By releasing oxygen and absorbing some contaminants, indoor plants can enhance air quality. These are seven well-liked indoor plants that cleanse the air.

Image credits: Getty

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

A well-known houseplant that requires little maintenance and may effectively eliminate common indoor pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene.

Image credits: Social media

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Also referred to as Mother-in-law's Tongue, this plant effectively eliminates pollutants such as formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.

Image credits: social media

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are an excellent way to rid the air of mould spores. Hazardous VOCs like formaldehyde and benzene are also removed by them.

Image credits: social media

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Apart from its calming gel, aloe vera helps remove formaldehyde and benzene from the air.

Image credits: social media

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

Boston ferns, are naturally humidifiers of the air that can also aid in the removal of some pollutants, such as xylene and formaldehyde.

Image credits: Getty

Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

Rubber plants are rather easy to maintain and are good in eliminating air pollutants like formaldehyde.

Image credits: Getty

Devil's Ivy or Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Epipremnum aureum, often known as Devil's ivy or Golden Pothos, is a trailing plant valued for its hardiness and capacity to filter out a range of indoor air contaminants.
 

Image credits: Image: Pexel
