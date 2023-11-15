Lifestyle

Queenstown to Wellington: 7 places to visit in New Zealand

Queenstown's adrenaline-pumping adventures to Wellington's vibrant arts scene, explore New Zealand's diverse beauty

Image credits: Getty

Hobbiton

For an experience into the middle of the earth, the lush pastures of shire offers you the most dynamic experience for fans of the 'Lord of the Rings' and The Hobbit Trilogies

Image credits: Getty

Wellington

Nestled between the green hills and a sparkling harbour is the capital city of New Zealand

Image credits: Getty

Abel Tasman National Park

Tasman National Park is renowned for its golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and coastal walking tracks

Image credits: Getty

Aoraki / Mount Cook National Park

You can explore glaciers, go hiking, and stargaze in one of the world's largest dark sky reserves

Image credits: Getty

Queenstown

It is famous as the 'Adventure Capital of the World'. The place is surrounded by the Southern Alps and Lake Lake Wakatipu

Image credits: Getty

Rotorua

This place in Newzealand is famous for it's maori culture, bubbling mud pools, hot springs and geysers

Image credits: Getty

Fiordland National Park

The dramatic landscapes, fjords, waterfalls in this national park is mesmerizing

Image credits: Getty
