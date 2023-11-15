Lifestyle

7 ways to protect your pets from rising air pollution

Amid rising air pollution in various parts of India, explore ways to protect your domesticated companions from its impact.

Image credits: Pexels

Groom and Bathe Your Pet Regularly

Regular grooming and bathing can help remove pollutants that may have settled on your pet's fur and skin. This is especially important for pets with longer hair.

Image credits: Pexels

Provide a Balanced Diet

A well-balanced diet can help support your pet's overall health, including their respiratory system. Ensure your pet is receiving immunity strengthening foods.

Image credits: Pexels

Choose Optimal Walking Times

Schedule walks during times when air pollution levels are lower, such as early in the morning or late in the evening. Avoid walking near busy roads or industrial areas.

Image credits: Pexels

Create a Clean Indoor Environment

Improve indoor air quality by using air purifiers and ensuring proper ventilation in your home. Keep windows closed on days with high outdoor pollution levels.

Image credits: Pexels

Use Air Quality Apps

Stay informed about the air quality in your area by using air quality monitoring apps. These apps provide real-time information and can help you plan outdoor activities. 

Image credits: Pexels

Limit Outdoor Activities

On days when air quality is poor, try to limit your pet's outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercises. Consider indoor play or mental stimulation activities instead.

Image credits: Pexels

Consult A Veterinarian

If you notice any signs of respiratory problem or other health issues in your pet, consult your veterinarian promptly. Regular check-ups can help monitor your pet's health.

Image credits: Pexels
