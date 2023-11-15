Lifestyle

Tawang to Pangang Teng Tso: 7 places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh

From the iconic Tawang monastery to the frozen the Pangang Teng Tso, Arunachal Pradesh is a sight to behold. Explore these 7 places for a great experience

Image credits: Getty

Tawang Monastery

Tawang  Monastery is one of the largest in the country nestled amongst the breaktaking mountain views

Image credits: Getty

Nuranang Falls

Located near the town of Jang, witness this beautiful waterfall in Fall colours of November

Image credits: Getty

Sela Pass

This high-altitude pass is at a height of 13,700 ft, it is mostly covered in snow in November

Image credits: Getty

Bum La Pass

It is another high-altitude pass near the Indo-China border and it requires a special permit to visit this place due to security reasons

Image credits: Getty

Gorichen Peak

This is the highest peak of Arunachal Pradesh and offers breath-taking views of the Himalayas

Image credits: Getty

P.T. Tso Lake (Pangang Teng Tso)

Surrounded  by the snow-capped peaks, this lake remains mostly frozen in December and it is a sight to behold

Image credits: Getty
