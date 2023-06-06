Lifestyle

Pesto Pizza to Vegan Gyros: 7 yummy plant-based recipes for summers

Pesto Pizza is a yummy summer must-have staple lunch recipe with spinach, onion, tomatoes, artichokes, and mozzarella. Here are 7 tasty vegan recipes.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Vegan Gyros

This summer recipe uses mushrooms as a meat base alongside a vegan and yummy tzatziki sauce to accompany it.
 

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Black Bean Taquitos with Avocado Dip

This tasty recipe uses cooked black bean filling, lime juice, spices and veggies wrapped in a tortilla with creamy avocado dip.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Grilled avocado sandwich

With avocado, onions, green capsicum, tomato, lime juice and spices with bread as the base, the filling and vegan sandwich is best for summer.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Vegan summer rolls

These rice-paper rolls packed with vegetables like red cabbage, carrots, chickpeas, and zucchini get enjoyed with peanut sauce.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Caesar Pasta Salad

Made with avocado, chickpeas and spicy and zesty Caesar salad dressing, This pasta-based dish is apt for a vegan summer lunch.
 

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Spicy White Bean and Sweet Corn Gazpacho soup

Yummy gazpacho soup filled with white beans, sweet corn, mint leaf, oregano, black pepper, lime juice, salt, avocado, tomato, and cream is perfect for hot days.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still
Find Next One