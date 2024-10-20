Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Know moonrise timings across major cities

Karwa Chauth on October 20th

Moonrise is of special significance on this day. The time of moonrise varies in different cities across the country. Find out when the Karwa Chauth moon will rise in your city.

Where will the Karwa Chauth 2024 moon be seen first?

On Sunday, October 20th, the Karwa Chauth moon will first be visible in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh at 6:50 PM. It will gradually become visible across the country.

When will the Karwa Chauth 2024 moon be visible in Delhi?

According to the Panchang, the Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will be visible in the national capital, Delhi, at 07:53 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Noida

The Karwa Chauth moon will be visible in Noida at 07:52 PM on October 20, 2024.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Karwa Chauth moon will be visible at approximately 08:36 PM on Sunday, October 20th.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Chandigarh

The Karwa Chauth moon will be visible in Chandigarh at 07:48 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Shimla

The Karwa Chauth moon will rise in Shimla at 07:47 PM on Sunday, October 20th.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Patna

In Patna, the Karwa Chauth moon will be visible at 07:29 PM on October 20, 2024.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Lucknow

The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will be visible in Lucknow at 07:42 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Bhopal

The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will rise in Bhopal at 08:07 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Jaipur

The moon will rise at 08:05 PM on Sunday, October 20th in Jaipur.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Time in Raipur

The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will rise in Raipur at 07:43 PM.

