Karwa Chauth 2024: Know moonrise timings across major cities

Lifestyle
Moonrise is of special significance on this day. The time of moonrise varies in different cities across the country. Find out when the Karwa Chauth moon will rise in your city.
On Sunday, October 20th, the Karwa Chauth moon will first be visible in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh at 6:50 PM. It will gradually become visible across the country.
According to the Panchang, the Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will be visible in the national capital, Delhi, at 07:53 PM.
The Karwa Chauth moon will be visible in Noida at 07:52 PM on October 20, 2024.
In Mumbai, the Karwa Chauth moon will be visible at approximately 08:36 PM on Sunday, October 20th.
The Karwa Chauth moon will be visible in Chandigarh at 07:48 PM.
The Karwa Chauth moon will rise in Shimla at 07:47 PM on Sunday, October 20th.
In Patna, the Karwa Chauth moon will be visible at 07:29 PM on October 20, 2024.
The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will be visible in Lucknow at 07:42 PM.
The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will rise in Bhopal at 08:07 PM.
The moon will rise at 08:05 PM on Sunday, October 20th in Jaipur.
The Karwa Chauth 2024 moon will rise in Raipur at 07:43 PM.