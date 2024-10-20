6 Foods to Avoid for Breakfast

Lifestyle
Avoid sugary treats, cakes, and other high-sugar foods in the morning. These will increase sugar levels.
Avoid breakfast cereals, including cornflakes. The sugar and refined carbs they contain are not good for the body.
Drinking fruit juices in the morning will increase blood sugar levels.
Some cheeses contain high levels of saturated fat, which, if consumed in excess, can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.
Avoid eating white bread in the morning. Containing refined carbohydrates, they are not good for health.
Processed foods, particularly those high in refined carbs and sugar, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by crashes.