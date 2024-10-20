Lifestyle

6 Foods to Avoid for Breakfast

Image credits: Getty

Sweet Treats

Avoid sugary treats, cakes, and other high-sugar foods in the morning. These will increase sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Sugary Cereals

Avoid breakfast cereals, including cornflakes. The sugar and refined carbs they contain are not good for the body.

Image credits: Getty

Fruit Juices

Drinking fruit juices in the morning will increase blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Cheese

Some cheeses contain high levels of saturated fat, which, if consumed in excess, can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Getty

White Bread

Avoid eating white bread in the morning. Containing refined carbohydrates, they are not good for health.

Image credits: Getty

Processed Foods

Processed foods, particularly those high in refined carbs and sugar, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by crashes.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One