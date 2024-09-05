Lifestyle

Bacterial infections to Heart diseases: Health benefits of tiger nuts

Dry fruits that keep the body healthy

When it comes to dry fruits, most people think that there is nothing more powerful than almonds, cashews and pistachios, but that is not true.

10 times more powerful than cashews and almonds

We are going to tell you about a dry fruit which is 10 times more powerful than cashews-almonds. People who go to the gym consume this dry fruit.

More powerful than almonds

Actually, this dry fruit is none other than Tiger Nut. It contains high amounts of protein, fiber, healthy fats and antioxidants.

A boon for bones

It is a boon for those suffering from bone related diseases. Being a source of Vitamin D, it absorbs essential elements.

Tiger nuts protect against bacterial infections

Tiger nut contains Vitamin C. It helps in healing wounds quickly and also protects against bacterial infections. It contains potassium-phosphorus and magnesium.

Prevents heart diseases

Omega-3 Omega-6 fatty acids are found in tiger nut. These healthy fats prevent the development of heart diseases.

How to eat tiger nuts

Tiger nuts can be eaten raw or roasted like almonds. Similarly, you can eat it cooked. People with weak teeth can eat it cooked.

Tiger nut powder

If you don't like raw tiger nuts, you can mix its powder with your breakfast. You can also drink tiger nut flour mixed with milk.

