Bacterial infections to Heart diseases: Health benefits of tiger nuts

Lifestyle
When it comes to dry fruits, most people think that there is nothing more powerful than almonds, cashews and pistachios, but that is not true.
We are going to tell you about a dry fruit which is 10 times more powerful than cashews-almonds. People who go to the gym consume this dry fruit.
Actually, this dry fruit is none other than Tiger Nut. It contains high amounts of protein, fiber, healthy fats and antioxidants.
It is a boon for those suffering from bone related diseases. Being a source of Vitamin D, it absorbs essential elements.
Tiger nut contains Vitamin C. It helps in healing wounds quickly and also protects against bacterial infections. It contains potassium-phosphorus and magnesium.
Omega-3 Omega-6 fatty acids are found in tiger nut. These healthy fats prevent the development of heart diseases.
Tiger nuts can be eaten raw or roasted like almonds. Similarly, you can eat it cooked. People with weak teeth can eat it cooked.
If you don't like raw tiger nuts, you can mix its powder with your breakfast. You can also drink tiger nut flour mixed with milk.