GADGET
Explore seven hidden iPhone features that offer enhanced functionality and convenience, ranging from voice control to location sharing and beyond
Utilizing voice control on iPhone empowers users to effortlessly open apps, navigate, lock the screen, and execute various actions through simple spoken commands
Within the iPhone, there exists an integrated feature aimed at combating the nuisance of automated telemarketing calls, commonly referred to as robocalls
The Slide to Text feature on iPhone enables users to compose messages swiftly by effortlessly sliding their finger across letters to form words
Effortlessly scan and send documents on your iPhone, streamlining the process for seamless convenience and ease of use
When a tape measure isn't readily available, utilize the Measure app on your iPhone, leveraging its camera to accurately measure objects with ease
In iMessage on iPhone, elevate the fun and emphasis in your conversations by incorporating full-screen effects into your messages for an extra dose of enjoyment
When sharing your location with friends on iPhone, simply open a message, type 'I'm at,' tap Space, and then select 'Current Location' for swift and easy sharing