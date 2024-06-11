 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Must Read for iphone users: 7 hidden features everyone must know

Explore seven hidden iPhone features that offer enhanced functionality and convenience, ranging from voice control to location sharing and beyond

Voice control

Utilizing voice control on iPhone empowers users to effortlessly open apps, navigate, lock the screen, and execute various actions through simple spoken commands

Robocall silencer

Within the iPhone, there exists an integrated feature aimed at combating the nuisance of automated telemarketing calls, commonly referred to as robocalls

Slide to text

The Slide to Text feature on iPhone enables users to compose messages swiftly by effortlessly sliding their finger across letters to form words

Notes scanner

Effortlessly scan and send documents on your iPhone, streamlining the process for seamless convenience and ease of use

Measure app

When a tape measure isn't readily available, utilize the Measure app on your iPhone, leveraging its camera to accurately measure objects with ease

iMessage full-screen effects

In iMessage on iPhone, elevate the fun and emphasis in your conversations by incorporating full-screen effects into your messages for an extra dose of enjoyment

Share location

When sharing your location with friends on iPhone, simply open a message, type 'I'm at,' tap Space, and then select 'Current Location' for swift and easy sharing

