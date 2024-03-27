Lifestyle

7 stunning, beautiful flowers to grow this April

Image credits: Freepik

1. Tulips (Tulipa):

Plant tulip bulbs in the fall for a spectacular display of color in April. Choose from a wide range of hues, including vibrant reds, soft pinks, and sunny yellows.

Image credits: pexels

2. Hyacinths

Plant hyacinth bulbs in the fall for clusters of densely packed blooms in shades of purple, pink, blue, and white. These early bloomers add a touch of elegance to any garden.

Image credits: Pexel

3. Pansies

These charming flowers come in a wide range of colors and patterns, making them a versatile choice for garden beds, borders, and containers.

Image credits: PEXEL

4. Sweet Peas

These climbing vines produce clusters of flowers in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white. Plant sweet pea seeds in April for a stunning display of blooms.

Image credits: pexels

5. Forsythia

Deciduous shrub known for its bright yellow flowers that bloom in early spring. Plant forsythia shrubs in April for a burst of color in the garden.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Grape Hyacinths

These charming flowers come in shades of blue, purple, and white and make a lovely addition to rock gardens, borders, and containers.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Daffodils

These hardy bulbs produce clusters of trumpet-shaped blooms in shades of yellow, white, and orange. Plant daffodil bulbs in the fall for a burst of color in April.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One