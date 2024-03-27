Lifestyle
Plant tulip bulbs in the fall for a spectacular display of color in April. Choose from a wide range of hues, including vibrant reds, soft pinks, and sunny yellows.
Plant hyacinth bulbs in the fall for clusters of densely packed blooms in shades of purple, pink, blue, and white. These early bloomers add a touch of elegance to any garden.
These charming flowers come in a wide range of colors and patterns, making them a versatile choice for garden beds, borders, and containers.
These climbing vines produce clusters of flowers in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white. Plant sweet pea seeds in April for a stunning display of blooms.
Deciduous shrub known for its bright yellow flowers that bloom in early spring. Plant forsythia shrubs in April for a burst of color in the garden.
These charming flowers come in shades of blue, purple, and white and make a lovely addition to rock gardens, borders, and containers.
These hardy bulbs produce clusters of trumpet-shaped blooms in shades of yellow, white, and orange. Plant daffodil bulbs in the fall for a burst of color in April.