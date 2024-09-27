Janhvi Kapoor inspired simple and easy hair styles to go with sarees

Entertainment
Until you have a stylish hairstyle with a saree and suit, the look does not come out, so we have brought you more than one simple and wonderful hairstyle of Jahnavi Kapoor
If you do not like to tamper with hair much, then choose messy open hairstyle with saree. It takes a maximum of 15 minutes to make. Wear a sleeveless blouse with it
At the same time, if you are carrying a lehenga, then make a high bun like Janhvi Kapoor. This look makes the look perfect and also enhances the jewelery
Janhvi Kapoor looks very cute on the middle part, so low bun. If your face is round then you can choose it. It is considered best to give a royal look
Ponytail looks very cute with saree, the actress has completed one side braid with lower pony and open hairs. If the hair is long then you can take inspiration from this look
Open Hairstyle V blooms on every woman. You too can choose messy hair like Janhvi Kapoor, where the hair is curled from the front
Fish tail braid looks very cute, if you have volume in your hair then you must choose. You will look no less than a heroine by styling it with a boat neck and round neck blouse
Nowadays vintage look is also liked a lot. If you want a different look then choose Janhvi C hairstyle. Where half up half down curly hair is given a side look