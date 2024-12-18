Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets wives often keep from their husbands

Lifestyle
In Hindu tradition, marriage is essential for social life. Both husband and wife desire a successful married life, and some secrets contribute to this.
According to Acharya Chanakya, there are 5 things that no wife would ever tell her husband, fearing it could damage their relationship.
No wife would ever tell her husband about her past relationships, fearing a change in his behavior towards her.
Women often do not readily disclose their illnesses to anyone. Even when facing significant discomfort, a wife might not tell her husband.
If a woman faces humiliation, she might not tell her husband, believing it could harm their marriage.
A wife doesn't share secrets of her maternal home with her husband, fearing it could harm her family's honor.
Wives often hide their secret savings from their husbands. This money is saved for personal use or for difficult times.
