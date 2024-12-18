Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets wives often keep from their husbands

Acharya Chanakya

In Hindu tradition, marriage is essential for social life. Both husband and wife desire a successful married life, and some secrets contribute to this.

5 secrets wives keep

According to Acharya Chanakya, there are 5 things that no wife would ever tell her husband, fearing it could damage their relationship.

1. About their past life

No wife would ever tell her husband about her past relationships, fearing a change in his behavior towards her.

2. Illnesses

Women often do not readily disclose their illnesses to anyone. Even when facing significant discomfort, a wife might not tell her husband.

3. About any humiliation

If a woman faces humiliation, she might not tell her husband, believing it could harm their marriage.

4. Secrets of her maternal home

A wife doesn't share secrets of her maternal home with her husband, fearing it could harm her family's honor.

5. Financial matters

Wives often hide their secret savings from their husbands. This money is saved for personal use or for difficult times.

