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Buy these 6 1-gram gold earring designs for your daughter on Eid 2026

Eid 2026 is still some time away, but it's never too early to plan the perfect gift for your daughter. Here are some beautiful 1-gram gold swan earring designs.
lifestyle Mar 20 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:pinterest
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1-gram gold earrings

Instead of giving Eidi to your daughter on Eid 2026, invest in gold for her.You can buy these chunky swan earrings in 1-gram gold.They are a great option for girls aged 2-10 years.

Image credits: pinterest
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Gold stone swan studs

These 1-gram gold swan studs, with delicate white and red stones, are perfect for little girls. A beautiful, stylish gift for your darling daughter (‘laado’).

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Gold pearl swan earrings

If your daughter is between 7-10 years old, you can buy these swan earrings with a large pearl. This is a unique and modern pattern, making it the best gift for Eid.
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AD diamond gold earring

If budget isn’t an issue, opt for these gold earrings with AD diamonds and a heavy base. Without pearls and diamonds, the design can be made in 1-gram 22KT gold.

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Stone-studded swan gold studs

These swan-designed gold studs exude class and elegance. Perfect for both mother and daughter, they’re ideal for a formal look beyond basic designs.

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Meenakari gold earrings

These chunky kids' earrings in a swan-duck style never go out of fashion. This one uses pink and white stones, but if you want, you can also choose a pure metallic work design.
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22-carat gold earring

This swan earring design is perfect for daily wear. It is lightweight and sober. Your daughter can wear it to school or coaching and easily find it at a jeweller’s.

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