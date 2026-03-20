Instead of giving Eidi to your daughter on Eid 2026, invest in gold for her.You can buy these chunky swan earrings in 1-gram gold.They are a great option for girls aged 2-10 years.
These 1-gram gold swan studs, with delicate white and red stones, are perfect for little girls. A beautiful, stylish gift for your darling daughter (‘laado’).
If budget isn’t an issue, opt for these gold earrings with AD diamonds and a heavy base. Without pearls and diamonds, the design can be made in 1-gram 22KT gold.
These swan-designed gold studs exude class and elegance. Perfect for both mother and daughter, they’re ideal for a formal look beyond basic designs.
This swan earring design is perfect for daily wear. It is lightweight and sober. Your daughter can wear it to school or coaching and easily find it at a jeweller’s.
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