6 simple steps to increase Vitamin D naturally without pills

Lifestyle
Morning sunlight is rich in vitamin D. Spending some time in the morning sun provides vitamin D.
Salmon is rich in vitamin D. That's why you should eat fish regularly.
Mushrooms are high in vitamin D. Eating them regularly will provide you with vitamin D.
Vitamin D is obtained from egg yolk. Therefore, it is good to eat an egg every morning.
Orange juice is a good source of vitamin D. Therefore, it is good to drink orange juice.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, butter, and cheese provide the body with the necessary vitamin D.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting health experts or nutritionists.