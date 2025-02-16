Lifestyle

6 seeds to eat for weight loss, fit figure like Nora Fatehi

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are considered the most powerful seeds. If you eat these, your stomach stays full for a long time and it also controls weight

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds boost metabolism and reduce weight, as they contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are best for weight loss. They keep the body fit and are also good for bones

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds give the body a lot of energy. Along with this, they boost metabolism rapidly. They also contain a lot of fiber, which keeps the stomach full for a long time

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of protein, iron, zinc, and fiber. Thus, they control weight and give the body plenty of energy

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are high in fiber, which keeps the stomach full. This leads to eating less, which helps in weight management

