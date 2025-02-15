5 items you should NEVER buy on Saturday as per Hindu beliefs

Lifestyle
Saturday holds special significance in astrology. It is believed that buying certain items on this day can bring misfortune. Let's learn about 5 such items...
Buying shoes on Saturday is not considered good. It is believed that buying shoes on Saturday angers Lord Shani and brings difficulties.
No type of oil should be bought on Saturday. Oil is associated with Lord Shani. It is said that buying oil brings difficulties.
According to astrology, iron is related to Shani. It is believed that buying iron items on Saturday brings Shani into the house, which is not good.
According to astrology, clothes should not be bought on Saturday. Donating clothes on this day is good, but not buying.
Black items should not be bought on Saturday. Black is associated with Lord Shani. It is believed that buying black items brings misfortune.
Priya Banerjee-inspired 7 trendy lehenga designs for modern brides
Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list
Strawberry for Weight Loss! Know other health benefits and more
Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you