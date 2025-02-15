Lifestyle

5 items you should NEVER buy on Saturday as per Hindu beliefs

What Not to Buy on Saturday?

Saturday holds special significance in astrology. It is believed that buying certain items on this day can bring misfortune. Let's learn about 5 such items...

Avoid Buying Shoes

Buying shoes on Saturday is not considered good. It is believed that buying shoes on Saturday angers Lord Shani and brings difficulties.

Avoid Buying Oil

No type of oil should be bought on Saturday. Oil is associated with Lord Shani. It is said that buying oil brings difficulties.

Avoid Buying Iron Items

According to astrology, iron is related to Shani. It is believed that buying iron items on Saturday brings Shani into the house, which is not good.

Avoid Buying Clothes

According to astrology, clothes should not be bought on Saturday. Donating clothes on this day is good, but not buying.

Avoid Buying Black Items

Black items should not be bought on Saturday. Black is associated with Lord Shani. It is believed that buying black items brings misfortune.

