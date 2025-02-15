Lifestyle

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list

Slap Day

Slap Day, on February 15th, symbolizes a symbolic slap to those who betrayed you, a step towards moving on.

Kick Day

Kick Day, on February 16th, encourages kicking out old relationships and negative memories.

Perfume Day

Perfume Day, on February 17th, is about indulging in self-care and enjoying your favorite scents.

Flirt Day

Flirt Day, on February 18th, is a chance to meet new people and enjoy lighthearted flirting.

Confession Day

Confession Day, on February 19th, is about expressing your feelings and finding emotional release.

Missing Day

Missing Day, on February 20th, is a time for reflection and moving on from past relationships.

Breakup Day

Breakup Day, on February 21st, is about ending toxic relationships and embracing a fresh start.

