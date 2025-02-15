Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list

Lifestyle
Slap Day, on February 15th, symbolizes a symbolic slap to those who betrayed you, a step towards moving on.
Kick Day, on February 16th, encourages kicking out old relationships and negative memories.
Perfume Day, on February 17th, is about indulging in self-care and enjoying your favorite scents.
Flirt Day, on February 18th, is a chance to meet new people and enjoy lighthearted flirting.
Confession Day, on February 19th, is about expressing your feelings and finding emotional release.
Missing Day, on February 20th, is a time for reflection and moving on from past relationships.
Breakup Day, on February 21st, is about ending toxic relationships and embracing a fresh start.
