Chanakya Niti: 5 Traits that invite goddess Lakshmi’s blessings

Lifestyle
Chanakya identifies individuals who consistently receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and enjoy a life of comfort and abundance.
According to Chanakya, those who speak sweetly and avoid conflict are favored by Goddess Lakshmi.
Goddess Lakshmi is pleased with those who maintain personal hygiene and wear clean clothes.
Dishonestly earned wealth is short-lived, while those who earn honestly prosper.
Those with genuine faith in God receive divine blessings and enjoy a fulfilling life.
