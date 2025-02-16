Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 5 Traits that invite goddess Lakshmi’s blessings

On whom does Goddess Lakshmi bestow favor?

Chanakya identifies individuals who consistently receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and enjoy a life of comfort and abundance.

Those who speak kindly

According to Chanakya, those who speak sweetly and avoid conflict are favored by Goddess Lakshmi.

Those who maintain cleanliness

Goddess Lakshmi is pleased with those who maintain personal hygiene and wear clean clothes.

Those who are honest

Dishonestly earned wealth is short-lived, while those who earn honestly prosper.

Those with faith in God

Those with genuine faith in God receive divine blessings and enjoy a fulfilling life.

