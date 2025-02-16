Lifestyle

7 best morning drinks for strong and healthy bones

Image credits: Getty

1. Orange Juice

Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and calcium, it addresses calcium deficiency and improves bone health.

Image credits: Getty

2. Almond Milk

Calcium in almonds helps address calcium deficiency and improves bone health. So drink almond milk.

Image credits: Getty

3. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk has anti-inflammatory properties. It is very beneficial for bone health.

Image credits: Getty

4. Milk

Milk is rich in calcium. It is very good for bone health.

Image credits: Getty

5. Spinach Smoothie

You can get the calcium your body needs by drinking spinach smoothies.

Image credits: Getty

6. Yogurt Smoothie

Drinking yogurt smoothies can provide calcium. This helps keep bones healthy.

Image credits: Pinterest

7. Ginger Lemon Tea

Ginger lemon tea, rich in anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin C, protects bone health.

Image credits: Getty

