6 resorts near Delhi that offer a great getaway

Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar

Located in Manesar, this resort combines modern amenities with a touch of heritage. It offers spacious rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, and activities. 

The Lalit Mangar

Nestled in the Mangar Bani Valley, this eco-friendly resort provides a tranquil retreat that features boutique cottages, and organic farming experiences.

Best Western Resort Country Club, Manesar

A family-friendly resort in Manesar, it offers a range of amenities including a water park, indoor and outdoor games, adventure activities, and comfortable accommodation.

Surjivan Resort, Manesar

Visitors can enjoy activities like pottery making, bullock cart rides, village walks, and traditional performances along with comfortable cottages.

The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Situated in the lap of nature near Sohna, it's known for its serene setting, spa treatments, yoga sessions, adventure sports, and luxurious accommodation options.

Golden Huts Resort, Rewari

Located near Rewari, this resort offers spacious rooms, a swimming pool, lush green gardens, indoor and outdoor games, and various recreational activities.

