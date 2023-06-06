Lifestyle

6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit

Anti-inflammatory qualities in plums reduce obesity and diabetes. Here are the 6 reasons why plum is a healthy wonder-fruit.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Antioxidants

Apart from being a healthy fruit, plums also work to prevent cell damage thanks to their anti-oxidant qualities.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Relieves constipation

Plums contain the nutrients isatin and sorbitol, which eases constipation and enhances the food digestion process in our body.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Reduce sugar levels

Plums offer features that could aid with blood sugar regulation as they do not increase sugar in the body after consumption.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Heart health

Plums are a good source of potassium, fluoride, and iron, which are really beneficial to strengthen our heart health daily.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Anxiety

A plum a day may keep anxiety away. When the antioxidants in your body are low, your anxiety level can be high.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One