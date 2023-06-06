6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit

Lifestyle
Anti-inflammatory qualities in plums reduce obesity and diabetes. Here are the 6 reasons why plum is a healthy wonder-fruit.
Apart from being a healthy fruit, plums also work to prevent cell damage thanks to their anti-oxidant qualities.
Plums contain the nutrients isatin and sorbitol, which eases constipation and enhances the food digestion process in our body.
Plums offer features that could aid with blood sugar regulation as they do not increase sugar in the body after consumption.
Plums are a good source of potassium, fluoride, and iron, which are really beneficial to strengthen our heart health daily.
A plum a day may keep anxiety away. When the antioxidants in your body are low, your anxiety level can be high.