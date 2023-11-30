6 reasons why almonds are bad for cough

Lifestyle
In Ayurveda, almonds are categorized as "heaty" foods, and is believed that consuming too many "heaty" foods might contribute to symptoms like a sore throat or cough.
Almonds are considered dry in nature, and in traditional practices, it is believed that consuming dry foods can aggravate throat dryness and potentially worsen a cough.
For individuals who have nut allergies consuming them can trigger allergic reactions. These reactions can include throat irritation, coughing, or more severe symptoms.
Some people might have individual sensitivities or intolerances to almonds or nuts in general, which could lead to throat discomfort, irritation, or coughing.
The texture of almonds, especially if eaten raw or dry, might cause mechanical irritation in the throat for some individuals, leading to a tickling sensation or cough reflex.
Consuming excessive amounts of almonds can lead to digestive discomfort or throat irritation in sensitive individuals, potentially triggering coughing or throat irritation.