Lifestyle

6 reasons why almonds are bad for cough

Image credits: Getty

Heaty food concept

In Ayurveda, almonds are categorized as "heaty" foods, and is believed that consuming too many "heaty" foods might contribute to symptoms like a sore throat or cough.

Image credits: Getty

Dryness

Almonds are considered dry in nature, and in traditional practices, it is believed that consuming dry foods can aggravate throat dryness and potentially worsen a cough.

Image credits: Getty

Potential allergic reactions

For individuals who have nut allergies consuming them can trigger allergic reactions. These reactions can include throat irritation, coughing, or more severe symptoms. 

Image credits: Getty

Individual sensitivity

Some people might have individual sensitivities or intolerances to almonds or nuts in general, which could lead to throat discomfort, irritation, or coughing.

Image credits: Getty

Texture

The texture of almonds, especially if eaten raw or dry, might cause mechanical irritation in the throat for some individuals, leading to a tickling sensation or cough reflex.

Image credits: Getty

Excessive consumption

Consuming excessive amounts of almonds can lead to digestive discomfort or throat irritation in sensitive individuals, potentially triggering coughing or throat irritation. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One