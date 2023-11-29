7 offbeat places in Himachal Pradesh to experience snowfall

Lifestyle
Himachal Pradesh, nestled in the Himalayas, offers unique and remote snowy escapes. Beyond Shimla and Manali, explore these lesser-known winter wonderlands.
It is the last village near Indo-China border in Kinnaur. Breathtaking snowfall and pristine landscapes make it enchanting.
Barot is a small valley tucked in Mandi district with serene landscapes and snow-covered cedar forests. Uhl River enhances its winter beauty.
It's an offbeat Parvati Valley village covered in snow during winter. Wooden houses amid hills create a stunning winter retreat.
Kibber is one of the world's highest inhabited villages in Spiti Valley. Thrilling snowfall transforms it into a winter wonderland.
Dodra Kwar is accessible by a 16-km trek from Kwar village. It's a hidden gem in Shimla district with a snow-covered, picturesque landscape.
Janjehli is less-explored Mandi destination surrounded by deodar forests. Tranquil setting ideal for experiencing winter snowfall.
Malana is a remote village with unique culture in Parvati Valley. This isolated location offers a glimpse into traditional life amid picturesque snowfall.