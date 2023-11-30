5 vaastu tips to welcome positive energy in your homes

Lifestyle
Vaastu plays an important role when it comes to building houses and placing things. Here are a few things to keep in mind.
As per Vijay Shankar Sharma- Vaastu Consultant for TARC Ltd, the direction of your home's entrance should be North, East, or Northeast-facing to welcome positive energy.
Ensure your home is well-ventilated with plenty of natural light. This encourages a free flow of positive energy.
Strive to balance the five elements in your home as this harmony brings a sense of peace and positivity to your living space.
Keep your home, especially the northeast corner, free of clutter. This helps maintain a sense of tranquility and order.
Position mirrors on the north and east walls to amplify positive energy. Mirrors when aligned with vaastu principles, can significantly enhance the flow of positive energy.