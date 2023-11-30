7 benefits of including sesame seeds in your food

Lifestyle
Sesame seeds are rich in essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and magnesium.
They contain heart-friendly compounds, promoting cardiovascular well-being.
Abundant in calcium, sesame seeds contribute to bone health and density.
Packed with antioxidants, sesame seeds combat oxidative stress in the body.
Sesame seeds help regulate blood sugar levels due to their fiber and magnesium content.
The fiber aids digestion promoting a healthy gut.
Sesame seeds offer skin-rejuvenating zinc and promote lustrous hair with their rich oil content.