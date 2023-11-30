Lifestyle

7 benefits of including sesame seeds in your food

Nutrient Powerhouse:

Sesame seeds are rich in essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and magnesium.

Heart Health:

They contain heart-friendly compounds, promoting cardiovascular well-being.

Bone Strength:

Abundant in calcium, sesame seeds contribute to bone health and density.
 

Antioxidant Boost:

Packed with antioxidants, sesame seeds combat oxidative stress in the body.

Blood Sugar Regulation:

Sesame seeds help regulate blood sugar levels due to their fiber and magnesium content.
 

Digestive Support:

The fiber aids digestion promoting a healthy gut.
 

Skin and Hair Nourishment:

Sesame seeds offer skin-rejuvenating zinc and promote lustrous hair with their rich oil content.

