Lifestyle

7 foods to avoid combining with milk for better digestion

While individual responses to food combinations can vary, here are nine foods that Ayurveda recommends not combining with milk.

Image credits: FreePik

Yeast-containing Foods

Foods containing yeast, such as bread and other baked goods, are considered incompatible with milk in Ayurveda.

Image credits: FreePik

Sesame Seeds

It is suggested to avoide the combination of milk with sesame seeds. This combination is considered incompatible and may lead to digestive issues.

Image credits: FreePik

Bananas

Mixing milk with bananas is believed to be a heavy and incompatible combination. This combination may lead to the formation of toxins in the body.

Image credits: FreePik

Fruits

Combining milk with sour fruits can lead to digestive issues. It is generally advised to consume fruits separately, at least 30 minutes before or after consuming milk.

Image credits: FreePik

Fish

Ayurveda advises against combining milk with fish, as it is considered a conflicting combination that may result in indigestion and other health issues.

Image credits: FreePik

Green Leafy Vegetables

Spinach and other green leafy vegetables should not be combined with milk. The oxalates present in these vegetables can bind with potentially interfering with calcium absorption.

Image credits: FreePik

Radishes

The combination of milk and radishes is believed to be hard to digest and may lead to digestive disturbances.

Image credits: FreePik
Find Next One