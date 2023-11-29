7 foods to avoid combining with milk for better digestion

Lifestyle
While individual responses to food combinations can vary, here are nine foods that Ayurveda recommends not combining with milk.
Foods containing yeast, such as bread and other baked goods, are considered incompatible with milk in Ayurveda.
It is suggested to avoide the combination of milk with sesame seeds. This combination is considered incompatible and may lead to digestive issues.
Mixing milk with bananas is believed to be a heavy and incompatible combination. This combination may lead to the formation of toxins in the body.
Combining milk with sour fruits can lead to digestive issues. It is generally advised to consume fruits separately, at least 30 minutes before or after consuming milk.
Ayurveda advises against combining milk with fish, as it is considered a conflicting combination that may result in indigestion and other health issues.
Spinach and other green leafy vegetables should not be combined with milk. The oxalates present in these vegetables can bind with potentially interfering with calcium absorption.
The combination of milk and radishes is believed to be hard to digest and may lead to digestive disturbances.