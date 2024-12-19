6 must-try Anarkali Sharara designs you can try next time

Lifestyle
Opt for a sharara set instead of churidar or pants with a heavily embroidered suit for a classy New Year look.
Short Anarkali suits look stunning on taller figures. Pair a short Anarkali with a matching sharara set and a contrasting dupatta for embroidered suits.
Choose full-sleeved silk embroidered Anarkali suits over sleeveless ones in winter. A plain sharara with a short Anarkali also creates a beautiful look.
Elevate a plain Anarkali kurta with a contrasting dupatta and embroidered sharara for a regal wedding look.
The orange Anarkali suit with gota patti border at the bottom, paired with a plain sharara, creates a stunning overall look.
If heavy embroidery isn't your style, opt for suits with embroidery just on the neckline, paired with a sharara.
PHOTOS: Prajakta Koli-inspired 8 chic suit designs for women
Weight loss tips: 6 smart ways to add ginger in your diet
Winter Wonderland! 5 must-visit places in Sikkim
Yellow Blooms! 5 stunning flowers you may grow THIS winter