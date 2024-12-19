Lifestyle

6 must-try Anarkali Sharara designs you can try next time

1. Angrakha Anarkali Sharara Set

Opt for a sharara set instead of churidar or pants with a heavily embroidered suit for a classy New Year look.

2. Short Anarkali Sharara Set

Short Anarkali suits look stunning on taller figures. Pair a short Anarkali with a matching sharara set and a contrasting dupatta for embroidered suits.

3. Full Sleeve Anarkali with Sharara

Choose full-sleeved silk embroidered Anarkali suits over sleeveless ones in winter. A plain sharara with a short Anarkali also creates a beautiful look.

4. Anarkali with Contrasting Dupatta

Elevate a plain Anarkali kurta with a contrasting dupatta and embroidered sharara for a regal wedding look.

5. Gota Patti Anarkali Suit

The orange Anarkali suit with gota patti border at the bottom, paired with a plain sharara, creates a stunning overall look.

6. Neckline Embroidered Suit

If heavy embroidery isn't your style, opt for suits with embroidery just on the neckline, paired with a sharara.

PHOTOS: Prajakta Koli-inspired 8 chic suit designs for women

Weight loss tips: 6 smart ways to add ginger in your diet

Winter Wonderland! 5 must-visit places in Sikkim

Yellow Blooms! 5 stunning flowers you may grow THIS winter