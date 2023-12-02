Lifestyle
Here are seven delightful Christmas cake recipes in brief
Use fresh cranberries and orange zest in a buttery cake batter. Drizzle with an orange glaze for a tangy yet sweet dessert.
Combine dried fruits, nuts, spices, and a mix of brandy or rum. Bake in a loaf pan or bundt tin for a rich, flavorful cake.
Prepare a velvety cocoa-flavoured cake with a hint of red colouring. Top it with cream cheese frosting and red and green sprinkles.
Make a rich chocolate cake and add peppermint extract to the frosting. Garnish with crushed candy canes for a festive touch.
Mix molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves for a spiced cake. Top it with cream cheese frosting or a dusting of powdered sugar.
Create a moist almond-flavoured cake, layering it with marzipan. Cover the cake with a layer of marzipan and decorate it with festive designs.
Incorporate eggnog into a classic bundt cake batter, adding nutmeg and rum for flavour. Glaze with a vanilla or rum glaze for a Christmassy taste.