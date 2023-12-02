Lifestyle

Christmas special: 7 snacks to serve at pre-Xmas party

Here are seven delightful Christmas cake recipes in brief

Image credits: Freepik

Cranberry Orange Cake

Use fresh cranberries and orange zest in a buttery cake batter. Drizzle with an orange glaze for a tangy yet sweet dessert.

Classic Fruitcake

Combine dried fruits, nuts, spices, and a mix of brandy or rum. Bake in a loaf pan or bundt tin for a rich, flavorful cake.

Red Velvet Cake

Prepare a velvety cocoa-flavoured cake with a hint of red colouring. Top it with cream cheese frosting and red and green sprinkles.

Chocolate Peppermint Cake

Make a rich chocolate cake and add peppermint extract to the frosting. Garnish with crushed candy canes for a festive touch.

Gingerbread Cake

Mix molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves for a spiced cake. Top it with cream cheese frosting or a dusting of powdered sugar.

Almond Marzipan Cake

Create a moist almond-flavoured cake, layering it with marzipan. Cover the cake with a layer of marzipan and decorate it with festive designs.

Eggnog Bundt Cake

Incorporate eggnog into a classic bundt cake batter, adding nutmeg and rum for flavour. Glaze with a vanilla or rum glaze for a Christmassy taste.

