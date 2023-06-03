Lifestyle

6 delectable and spicy mango recipes

This spicy mango enchiladas sauce gets enjoyed with tacos and nachos. Here are 6 spicy mango recipes which are perfect to beat the heat in the summer season.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Spicy mango salsa

Salsa made with mango, salt, chilli powder, lime juice, sugar, and cilantro blends spice, sweetness and tanginess. It is enjoyed with tacos, nachos and Mexican dishes.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Pork chops with mango salsa

This dish is juicy and packed with flavours. The flavourful and spicy mango salsa paired with pork chops is yummy for a weeknight dinner.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Shrimp and mango salad

This spicy no-cook shrimp and mango salad combine mangoes with shrimp with tangy dressing and is filling for the summers.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Chilli mango slaw

This spicy chilli mango slaw mixes coleslaw, mango, red chilli, green onion, lime juice and cilantro. Season it with salt and fresh pepper to taste and enjoy.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Blackened tilapia fish with mango salsa

Blackened tilapia fish is seasoned with salt, paprika and cayenne pepper and relished with mango salsa which works well with this dish.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
