6 delectable and spicy mango recipes

Lifestyle
This spicy mango enchiladas sauce gets enjoyed with tacos and nachos. Here are 6 spicy mango recipes which are perfect to beat the heat in the summer season.
Salsa made with mango, salt, chilli powder, lime juice, sugar, and cilantro blends spice, sweetness and tanginess. It is enjoyed with tacos, nachos and Mexican dishes.
This dish is juicy and packed with flavours. The flavourful and spicy mango salsa paired with pork chops is yummy for a weeknight dinner.
This spicy no-cook shrimp and mango salad combine mangoes with shrimp with tangy dressing and is filling for the summers.
This spicy chilli mango slaw mixes coleslaw, mango, red chilli, green onion, lime juice and cilantro. Season it with salt and fresh pepper to taste and enjoy.
Blackened tilapia fish is seasoned with salt, paprika and cayenne pepper and relished with mango salsa which works well with this dish.