5 white poisons people should avoid

Here are five commonly consumed substances

that people call "white poisons" and their potential risks.

Sugar

Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to various health issues, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental problems.  

Salt

High sodium intake can contribute to hypertension, a heart disease and stroke risk factor.  

White Flour

Refined white flour lacks the fibre and nutrients found in whole grains. It can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and may contribute to weight gain. 

Processed Foods

Several processed foods contain high amounts of unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium.  

Artificial Sweeteners

Some studies suggest a potential link between artificial sweeteners and increased appetite, weight gain, and altered gut microbiota.

