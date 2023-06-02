5 white poisons people should avoid

Lifestyle
that people call "white poisons" and their potential risks.
Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to various health issues, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental problems.
High sodium intake can contribute to hypertension, a heart disease and stroke risk factor.
Refined white flour lacks the fibre and nutrients found in whole grains. It can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and may contribute to weight gain.
Several processed foods contain high amounts of unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium.
Some studies suggest a potential link between artificial sweeteners and increased appetite, weight gain, and altered gut microbiota.