(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar’s 5 saree looks that are a must-try

Lifestyle
Bhumi looks stylish in a blue sequined saree, carrying it uniquely for a classy and slim appearance.
Bhumi wears a golden tissue saree, a style that creates a taller, slimmer look. Similar sarees are available for under 1500 rupees.
Bhumi looks regal in a golden velvet saree, a trending style. Recreate the look with glossy makeup and open hair.
Bhumi Pednekar looks classy in an organza saree paired with a designer blouse. The saree features 'love' written in different languages.
Bhumi wears a classic black and red silk saree. This easily accessible look can be copied from local markets.
