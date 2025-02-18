Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar’s 5 saree looks that are a must-try

1. Sequined Saree Look

Bhumi looks stylish in a blue sequined saree, carrying it uniquely for a classy and slim appearance.

2. Tissue Saree Look

Bhumi wears a golden tissue saree, a style that creates a taller, slimmer look. Similar sarees are available for under 1500 rupees.

3. Velvet Saree Look

Bhumi looks regal in a golden velvet saree, a trending style. Recreate the look with glossy makeup and open hair.

4. Organza Saree Look

Bhumi Pednekar looks classy in an organza saree paired with a designer blouse. The saree features 'love' written in different languages.

5. Silk Saree Look

Bhumi wears a classic black and red silk saree. This easily accessible look can be copied from local markets.

