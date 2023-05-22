Lifestyle

5 countries where Indians can travel without visa

Image credits: Getty

Bhutan

Indian passport holders do not require a visa to enter. You have to obtain an entry permit which will remain valid for 7 days.

Image credits: Getty

Fiji

Indian citizens can stay without visa for upto 120 days for tourism and business trip.

Image credits: Getty

Mauritius

Indian passport holders are granted visa on arrival for tourism purposes. It will remain valid for 60 days.

Image credits: Getty

Nepal

Indian travellers do not require a visa. You must carry valid passports and other documents. 

Image credits: Getty

Dominica

Indian citizens can visit the Caribbean Island nation for up to 21 days without visa.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One