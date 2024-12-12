Lifestyle
According to scriptures, a wife should avoid these 5 things in front of her husband to prevent marital discord. Learn more about these 5 things.
A wife should not praise other men in front of her husband. This can lead to misunderstandings and negatively impact their relationship.
While women are often skilled at lying, they should avoid doing so in front of their husbands. Discovering a wife's lies can damage marital trust.
A wife should not behave harshly or use abusive language towards anyone in front of her husband, even towards enemies. This is considered inappropriate.
Scriptures advise wives to appear adorned before their husbands, wearing sindoor, mangalsutra, and other adornments.
A wife should avoid any actions that might hurt her husband's feelings or cause him emotional distress. This can create resentment in the husband's heart.
