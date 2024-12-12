Lifestyle

5 mistakes wives should NEVER do in front of your husband

Image credits: Our own

A Wife Should Avoid These 5 Things

According to scriptures, a wife should avoid these 5 things in front of her husband to prevent marital discord. Learn more about these 5 things.

1. Avoid Praising Other Men

A wife should not praise other men in front of her husband. This can lead to misunderstandings and negatively impact their relationship.

2. Never Lie

While women are often skilled at lying, they should avoid doing so in front of their husbands. Discovering a wife's lies can damage marital trust.

3. Avoid Harsh Behavior

A wife should not behave harshly or use abusive language towards anyone in front of her husband, even towards enemies. This is considered inappropriate.

4. Appear Adorned

Scriptures advise wives to appear adorned before their husbands, wearing sindoor, mangalsutra, and other adornments.

5. Avoid Hurting Feelings

A wife should avoid any actions that might hurt her husband's feelings or cause him emotional distress. This can create resentment in the husband's heart.

