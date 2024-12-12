Lifestyle
Sai Pallavi looks stunning in a pink Kanjeevaram silk saree. This type of saree is perfect for newlywed brides.
For a graceful look, choose Sai Pallavi's sky blue organza saree with intricate threadwork. Pair it with a full-sleeved blouse.
Sai Pallavi exudes a sober look in this beautiful red and gold cotton silk saree. Perfect for festive occasions.
A pastel pink Kanjeevaram saree is perfect for weddings or special events. Style it with open hair or a bun.
Sai Pallavi looks ethereal in a traditional Kasavu saree, reminiscent of Sita, adorned with Gajra and a Tika.
A light-colored floral print saree paired with a sleeveless blouse is perfect for office or casual parties.
Sai Pallavi often prefers Kanjeevaram sarees. This gold and off-white combination is ideal for wedding ceremonies.
A purple Kanjeevaram saree with silver zari work is a beautiful choice, often available within a 10-15k price range.
(PHOTOS) Sunny Leone's stunning saree looks for parties and weddings
New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances
(PHOTOS) TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles
(PHOTOS) Nushrratt Bharuccha Saree Designs for Parties and Weddings